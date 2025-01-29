Man wins hearts by arranging his mother's second marriage

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - A Pakistani son's heartfelt support for his mother's second attempt at love has touched hearts.
The touching story from Pakistan earned the young man
widespread praise for helping his mother arrange her marriage after 18 years of
being single.
In a moving video shared on Instagram, Abdul Ahad documented
emotional moments with his mother, culminating in her joyous nikah (marriage
ceremony).
The video showcased their deep bond, with scenes of the
mother-son duo sharing heartfelt exchanges before transitioning to the vibrant
celebration.
“For the past 18 years, I tried my best to give her a special life according to my worth, as she sacrificed her whole life for us,” Abdul narrated in the video. “But eventually, she deserved her own peaceful life, so as a son, I think I did the right thing. I supported my mom to take a second chance at love and life after 18 years.”
The video concludes with touching visuals of the nikah
ceremony, a moment filled with blessings, smiles, and heartfelt well-wishes
from family and friends.
Due to the conservative nature of his culture, Ahad
said he initially hesitated to share his mother's story.
In a follow-up post, Abdul shared a photo from the ceremony
and wrote: “It took me days to share the news of my mother’s marriage due to
hesitation, but the love and support you all showed is truly overwhelming.
“I told Amma how you people appreciated and respected our decision, and we are both grateful. I may not be able to respond to every message, comment, and story, but please know that each one means the world to us.”
Watch the video below.
