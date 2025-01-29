Man wins hearts by arranging his mother's second marriage







Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - A Pakistani son's heartfelt support for his mother's second attempt at love has touched hearts.

The touching story from Pakistan earned the young man widespread praise for helping his mother arrange her marriage after 18 years of being single.

In a moving video shared on Instagram, Abdul Ahad documented emotional moments with his mother, culminating in her joyous nikah (marriage ceremony).

The video showcased their deep bond, with scenes of the mother-son duo sharing heartfelt exchanges before transitioning to the vibrant celebration.

“For the past 18 years, I tried my best to give her a special life according to my worth, as she sacrificed her whole life for us,” Abdul narrated in the video. “But eventually, she deserved her own peaceful life, so as a son, I think I did the right thing. I supported my mom to take a second chance at love and life after 18 years.”





The video concludes with touching visuals of the nikah ceremony, a moment filled with blessings, smiles, and heartfelt well-wishes from family and friends.

Due to the conservative nature of his culture, Ahad said he initially hesitated to share his mother's story.

In a follow-up post, Abdul shared a photo from the ceremony and wrote: “It took me days to share the news of my mother’s marriage due to hesitation, but the love and support you all showed is truly overwhelming.

“I told Amma how you people appreciated and respected our decision, and we are both grateful. I may not be able to respond to every message, comment, and story, but please know that each one means the world to us.”





Watch the video below.