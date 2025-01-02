Tragedy as the body of a 24-year-old man who went missing two months ago around Nairobi CBD is found dumped in a mortuary in Thika (PHOTOs).





Friday, January 3, 2025 - The body of a middle-aged man who went missing under mysterious circumstances in November last year has been dumped in a mortuary in Thika.

Ibrahim Hilal Mwiti was last seen around Nairobi CBD before he went missing.

Ibrahim’s distraught family has been looking for him since then, only to find his body dumped at a mortuary in Thika.

It is not clear what led to his death.

He will be laid at Lang’ata Cemetery according to the Islam religion.

The tragic incident comes at a time when cases of abductions are on the rise in the country.













