Ex-Governor MIKE SONKO sent an embarrassing video of his daughter SANDRA - The internet never forgets.





Monday, January 3, 2024 - Former Governor Mike Sonko was left with an egg on his face after he shared photos of a young lady dancing with a musician on stage and criticized her.

The flamboyant Governor urged men to work hard to ensure they build generational wealth for their children so that they cannot throw their dignity away to survive like the lady in the viral photos.

“Men, as you continue working hard for your families this year, ensure that you build generational wealth for your children so that they won't ever need to expose themselves like this just to survive,” he tweeted.

An X user responded to Sonko's tweet by sharing an embarrassing video of his daughter, Sandra, and reminded him that while he has secured generational wealth for his family, his daughter has been behaving like the lady he was mocking.

“’True mhesh, hujadanganya. Lakini si pia wewe uko na doh, na Sandra wako ndio huyu hapa?” he responded.

True mhesh, hujadanganya. Lakini si pia wewe uko na doh, na Sandra wako ndio huyu hapa?👀👀 na gari zako hadi mmetoa number plates?💀💀

