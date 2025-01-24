Tit for tat as GACHAGUA’s allies plot the impeachment of DAN WANYAMA over the plot against Mt. Kenya region





Friday, January 24, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies have threatened to impeach Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama over his tribal remarks against the Mt Kenya region.

Led by Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina and Nyeri Women Representative Rahab Mukami, the leaders vowed to take action over the comments made last weekend.

Wanyama, while at a church service in Mt. Elgon on Sunday, with President William Ruto, blasted the Mt Kenya electorate for striving to dominate national politics.

These comments have led to a war of words between Gachagua’s camp and President Ruto’s ally.

In his statements on Sunday, the MP called out former President Uhuru Kenyatta for asking the youth to fight for their rights.

Wanyama launched a scathing critique of Uhuru, stating he should enjoy his retirement quietly and allow someone else to serve Kenyans in peace.

"We are not going to accept for one tribe to think they have a birthright to be at the state house.

"When one of them gets to state house, we allow them the space and peace to finish their terms even if they cannot deliver, but when someone from another tribe gets in, they incite and blackmail even if things are working," he said.

As a result, Gachagua’s allies have since written to NCIC and the National Assembly seeking to have Wanyama impeached for inciting other tribes against the Kikuyus community.

