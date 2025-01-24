RUTO drops a bombshell as he exposes KALONZO badly – See how the Wiper Leader hates Luhyas with a passion





Friday, January 24, 2025 - President William Ruto has accused Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka of being the enemy of the Luhya people.

This is after he questioned the source of funds Ruto used to pay a bonus for sugarcane farmers in Kakamega.

Addressing the residents of Busia, Ruto hit out at Kalonzo, accusing him of attempting to water down government efforts to fulfill the promises it made to Kenyans.

According to Ruto, the Ksh150 million in bonuses paid to sugarcane farmers were made by Mumias Sugar Company and not the government as alleged by the Azimio leader.

While taking a dig at Kalonzo, Ruto also accused the Wiper Party leader of inciting Kenyans, further adding that, like other farmers across the country, sugarcane farmers also have the right to receive their bonuses on time.

“I said we will establish good management so that the farmer is not paid by the government. The bonus has been paid but not by the government, it was done by the company because we have put proper management,” Ruto clarified.

“Tea and coffee farmers are always paid their bonuses, why is it that when a sugarcane farmer is paid their bonuses then people start raising unnecessary questions?” Ruto questioned.

In his remarks, the Head of State clarified that it was the responsibility of the government to follow up on such payments to ensure equal benefits for all Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.