KINDIKI or GACHAGUA? A new survey reveals the new Mt Kenya region political kingpin.





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - A new survey has shown who is the defacto Mt Kenya region political kingpin between Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua.

The survey conducted by Politrack Africa reveals a strong public endorsement of Kindiki’s leadership across multiple performance metrics.

Kindiki led by 62.1 percent followed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro at 17.9 percent, Former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua came third at 9.1 percent.

“With ratings ranging from 69% to 78% in various dimensions, the results highlight significant confidence in his ability to deliver on his mandate, foster regional unity, address national challenges, and promote national cohesion,” the poll reads in part.

The pollster further stated that the findings highlight Kindiki’s increasing influence and trust among the people, establishing him as a significant figure in regional representation and national leadership.

“The data reflects a clear sentiment of optimism and renewed hope in his leadership capabilities moving forward. The results demonstrate that Kindiki enjoys consistent approval ratings across all measured aspects,” the poll report reads.

This poll was conducted between November 9 and November 13, 2024, and over 10,000 respondents participated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST