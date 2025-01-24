Thief's hair shaved off after being caught in the act (VIDEO)







Friday, January 24, 2025 - A suspected thief in Ghana met his fate when an attempted theft went awry.

According to reports, the man had successfully stolen a mobile phone and was on the verge of escaping when he was apprehended by local residents.

In a video making the rounds, the thief is seen surrounded by a crowd of onlookers—residents of the area where the incident occurred. Instead of turning him over to the police, the group opted for immediate street justice.

The residents subjected the thief to public humiliation, recording a video as they shaved his bushy hair, treating him as though he were being prepared for a ritual.

