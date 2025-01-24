It's too disturbing for a lady to say that the reason she's broke in 2025 is because she doesn't sleep with men for money - LADY says







Friday, January 24, 2025 - A lady called Anthonia Umerah has said that she finds it disturbing when she hears women say they are broke because they don't sleep with men for money.

“It's too disturbing to hear a lady say that the reason she's bròke in this 2025 is because she does not sleèp with men for money. A lady said this in the midst of people last week and everyone look at her like a fòòl,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

“If you're a lady with this type of mentality, kindly change this 2025!!! Go and get a job! Sleeping with a màn is not a source of income! The worst is that many of you with such mindset think women who are doing well financially made it from slèeping with men! Change!!”