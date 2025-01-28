The same MCHELE LADY who drugged a man last year and almost wiped out his bank account drugs another man and leaves him dead at an apartment along Thika Road (PHOTOs).







Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Detectives have launched a hunt for a notorious mchele lady believed to be targeting men on dating sites.

The lady, identified as Grace Mbogo, was exposed on social media last year after she drugged a victim on 2nd July and almost wiped out his bank account.

They had met on Bumble, a popular dating site.

The victim reported the matter at Thika police station but the suspect was not arrested, despite detectives having her phone number and photos.

The same lady has drugged another victim at an apartment along Thika Road and left him dead.

Renowned social media personality Aoko Otieno shared the suspect’s photos on her X account and asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to report to the police.

The notorious lady is believed to be working in cahoots with rogue DCI officers to avoid arrest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.