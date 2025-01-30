VICTOR BONIFACE’s move to Al Nassr collapses







Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Victor Boniface’s anticipated transfer to Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr has collapsed after the club decided to sign Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran instead.

The Saudi outfit decided to sign the Colombian striker in a €77m deal, including add-ons, effectively ending their pursuit of the Nigerian international.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, negotiations for Boniface had been progressing, with a Saudi delegation stationed in Germany since Monday to finalise terms.

Al Nassr had initially opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen for Boniface, with the Bundesliga champions valuing him at around €50m.

The 24-year-old, who joined Leverkusen from Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023 for €20m, recently signed a contract extension until 2029, making him one of the club’s highest earners.

However, Al Nassr decided to back out of the deal to sign Jhon Duran.

The 21-year-old Colombian forward has reportedly agreed to personal terms and is set to sign a long-term contract. His medical is scheduled for Thursday, January 30, after which he will officially join Al Nassr and link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.