The slay queen who “hijacked” CS JOHO to take selfie videos during an official function lives large - Is taxpayers' money safe? (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Mining, Blue Economy, And Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho was spotted goofing around with a slay queen in Kakamega County, where he had attended an official function.

The lady, identified as Akinyi Teckler on Instagram, was over the moon as she took selfie videos with the flamboyant Cabinet Secretary, whose appetite for young ladies, better known as slay queens, is well-known.

Akinyi displays a lavish lifestyle on social media despite being a mere junior staff at a fish depot in Kisumu.

She is always globetrotting for lavish vacations, with Dubai being her favourite destination.

Watch her video with CS Joho.

