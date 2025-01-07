The rogue Ugandan househelp captured on CCTV working in cahoots with an armed thug to rob her employer in Eastleigh arrested after being on the run for months.





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - A Ugandan nanny who has been on the run following her involvement in a daring robbery plot targeting her employer in Nairobi's Eastleigh area has been arrested.

Nabalayo Everline Loice, 23 years old, has been taken into custody by detectives from DCI Starehe after a robbery incident that unfolded on November 1, 2024.

According to reports filed at Pangani Police Station, Nabalayo was in the house with a colleague housemaid when she intentionally opened the door, admitting an unknown assailant armed with a hammer.

In a shocking turn of events, the duo reportedly assaulted the other maid, leaving her for dead in the bathroom.

They then made off with a haul that included a gold set valued at Sh210,000, a Lenovo XY laptop worth Sh110,000, and an Infinix phone priced at Sh15,000.

After days of manhunt, detectives have finally apprehended Nabalayo at Kariokor while she was attempting to escape on a bus bound for Uganda.

She is currently in police custody undergoing processing, pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, the manhunt for her accomplice, who remains at large, is still in full swing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.