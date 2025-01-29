The real reason why actor JUSTIN BALDONI is suing BLAKE LIVELY and her husband RYAN REYNOLDS for $400 million







Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - American actor and director, Justin Baldoni is suing Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million because the hefty sum is said to be close to their combined net worth and he wants to bankrupt them, an insider has claimed.

Last week, the “It Ends With Us” actor sued his co-star Blake Lively and her husband Reynolds for defamation and extortion amid their bitter legal battle surrounding the dark romantic drama.

It all started when Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment in December, allegations he's repeatedly denied.

At the same time, the New York Times released a story based on her legal filing that accused him of orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni then hit back by suing the publication for defamation before launching the $400million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds earlier this month, in which he accused the Hollywood pair of conspiring to trash his reputation with the allegations.

He also accused Lively of hijacking the filming of It Ends With Us, which he directed and claimed she forced him and his family to wait in a basement holding area at the premiere so she did not have to see him.

While many have questioned why Baldoni is going after the specific sum, a source exclusively told DailyMail that he deduced the figure from Lively and Reynolds' reported net worth.

They said Baldoni has already lost out on thousands since being dropped by his agent, and that if the couple were successful in their lawsuit, he could be left penniless.

'Justin Baldoni chose $400 million because of the simple reason that Blake and Ryan's combined net worth is believed to be around that figure,' the source said.

'If they were successful in their pursuits, Justin would have lost everything he has and everything he has ever worked for.

‘He has already lost jobs including the podcast and he was dropped by his agent. Prior to this he was flourishing.’

They continued: 'People close to Justin believe Blake and Ryan deserve to be bankrupted for trying to ruin the lives of Justin and others involved in this legal nightmare.'

Lively and Reynolds reportedly have a combined net worth of $380 million