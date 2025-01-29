MADONNA criticises TRUMP administration for 'dismantling all the freedoms we have been fighting for'







Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Madonna is calling out the Donald Trump administration following a number of anti-trans executive orders, including barring transgender people from serving and enlisting in the military, as well as banning federal funding for youth gender-affirming care.

The singer took to X on Tuesday, Jan. 28, to share her opinion on Trump's first week in office.

“It’s so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years,” she wrote.

While she didn’t indicate which freedoms she’s referring to, she added broken heart and Pride flag emojis to her post.

“Don’t give up the Fight!” she concluded her post.





Madonna has been clear about her disapproval of Trump over the years. After the election in November, she took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of a yellow and orange cake with “F— Trump” written across the top, surrounded by cherries. “Stuffed my face with this cake last night,” she captioned the snap.

She followed up the photo of the cake with a selfie, over which she wrote, “Trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, bigot was chosen to lead our country because he’s good for the economy?”

The star also shared a post to her feed, writing in the caption, “I woke up this morning and the first thought that came to my head was-America hates Women! – Not that I haven’t always felt the wrath of misogyny breathing down my neck.”

She continued, “They straight up hate Freedom. They want lower taxes, but they don’t mind if they live in a Totalitarian government to get them. I don’t want to let go of our democracy!! Now we will all have to fight even harder to hang onto it. Americans who voted for Trump or didn’t vote at all- showed that many people are OK with a dictatorship to take over . I don’t want my friends that are not naturally born Americans to live in internment camps.!! I want my daughters and all of their friends to have agency over their bodies!! To feel valued. Not like second-class.citizens. How could women vote for Trump? We fought for so long for so much!”