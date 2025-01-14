The fear is gone as fearless CS JUSTIN MUTURI reveals the ‘goons’ who abducted his son – Look! RUTO knows them too well





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has bolted and there is no going back.

This is after he revealed the people behind the abduction of his son, Leslie Muturi, in June last year.

Speaking at DCI offices in Kilimani Police Station where he recorded a statement, Muturi narrated an account of how his son was abducted while implicating the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The visibly fearless Muturi accused NIS boss Nordin Haji of being behind the abduction.

According to the report, the CS received a harrowing phone call from his daughter-in-law who informed him that she had received word from Embakasi West Member of Parliament Mark Mwenje about his son Leslie Mutiro's plight.

Muturi's son was picked up by 'armed, hooded gangsters' while they were travelling along Denis Pritt Road turning into Olengruone Avenue. Leslie was in the company of Mwenje and an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, Marangu Imanyara.

The report further detailed how Leslie, Imanyara and Mwenje had come together to attend a birthday party in Lavington at the time of the incident.

The CS further detailed in the report that the car that abducted his son was a White Toyota Prado whose details were forwarded to the then Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, who promised to circulate information across various police stations.

PS for Interior Raymond Omollo was also informed of the abduction.

However, Muturi revealed in his police report that attempts to reach the Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin proved futile.

The statement further details a case of reluctance from the Kilimani Police Station to release police footage after the abduction incident started to gain traction.

Once footage was made available, it revealed the events leading up to Leslie's abduction.

Muturi further claims to have learnt that the Prado allegedly involved in the abduction was attached to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU).

Attempts by the CS to reach ATPU director Kiprotich Mohammed proved futile, but he claims to have been assured by Mohammed's deputy James Onyango that the ATPU was not involved in the abduction after a thorough probe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.