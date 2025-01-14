All is not well within RAILA’s ODM ever since BABA ‘betrayed’ Kenyans by partnering with RUTO – See what happened last Friday





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has refuted claims of a rift within the party after recent reports of a physical altercation among senior party members.

In a statement, acting ODM Party Leader Anyang' Nyong'o revealed several particulars of the crucial meeting in Nairobi as he refuted claims that ideological differences threatened to hurt the party.

According to Nyong'o, the meeting last Friday was conducted in an atmosphere of mutual respect and unity of purpose.

"I have, however, been shocked and dismayed by stories circulating in sections of the media, insinuating that there were disagreements, even going as far as alleging fistfights during the meeting. Let me categorically state that nothing could be further from the truth. The meeting was conducted in a spirit of camaraderie, mutual respect, and unity of purpose," the Kisumu governor said in the statement.

ODM's statement came after a report on Friday by a local daily suggested that tensions within the party were escalating, allegedly revolving around party leader Raila Odinga's newly established relationship with President William Ruto.

Ruto recently extended an olive branch to Raila by actively championing his candidature for the position of African Union Commission chairperson.

Among the ODM dignitaries mentioned in the report were Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed, who were accused of aligning too closely with the Kenya Kwanza government at the expense of ODM's agenda.

However, ODM Central Management Committee, led by Nyong'o, emphasised that the party remains focused on securing power in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.