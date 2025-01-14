All is not well within RAILA’s ODM ever since BABA ‘betrayed’ Kenyans by partnering with RUTO – See what happened last Friday

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has refuted claims of a rift within the party after recent reports of a physical altercation among senior party members.
In a statement, acting ODM Party
Leader Anyang' Nyong'o revealed several particulars of the crucial meeting in
Nairobi as he refuted claims that ideological differences threatened to hurt
the party.
According to Nyong'o, the
meeting last Friday was conducted in an atmosphere of mutual respect and unity
of purpose.
"I have, however, been
shocked and dismayed by stories circulating in sections of the media,
insinuating that there were disagreements, even going as far as alleging
fistfights during the meeting. Let me categorically state that nothing could be
further from the truth. The meeting was conducted in a spirit of camaraderie,
mutual respect, and unity of purpose," the Kisumu governor said in the
statement.
ODM's statement came after a
report on Friday by a local daily suggested that tensions within the party were
escalating, allegedly revolving around party leader Raila Odinga's newly
established relationship with President William Ruto.
Ruto recently extended an
olive branch to Raila by actively championing his candidature for the
position of African Union Commission chairperson.
Among the ODM dignitaries
mentioned in the report were Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Suna East
Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed, who were accused of aligning too closely
with the Kenya Kwanza government at the expense of ODM's agenda.
However, ODM Central Management
Committee, led by Nyong'o, emphasised that the party remains focused on
securing power in 2027.
