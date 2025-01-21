SUDI reveals what GACHAGUA had planned for UHURU, RAILA and MATIANG’I after they won elections that could have plunged the country into chaos.





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has taken on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua yet again, accusing him of double standards and preaching against everything he once portrayed while in government.

In a video clip, Sudi alleged that Gachagua had orchestrated numerous incidents aimed at ruining the political and private lives of heavyweights such as former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

"My brothers from the Mountain, I want to tell you that this man is a big liar. If we had allowed him, he would have done much worse. He wanted to hurt the Uhuru family, the Matiang’i family, and all the PSs who were giving us trouble," Sudi alleged.

"You had a cruel agenda, but President William Ruto did not want to repay evil with more evil.

"God knows that all the things you want to change right now are things you wanted to do to fellow Kenyans, but you were stopped."

Among the incidents Sudi listed was the invasion of the Kenyatta family's Northlands farm in 2023 where hundreds of Dorper sheep were stolen.

"Who planned the theft of Uhuru's sheep? Who sent goons to Uhuru's son's gate?

"You planned all those incidents yet today you are speaking as if you are a clean man.

"You are a big liar. You know what you did in the short time you were in office," Sudi stated.

And that is not all, Gachagua had also planned an overhaul of Mount Kenya officials from top government positions by arresting them on tramped up charges.

As a result, Sudi urged Kenyans not to heed the former DP's rhetoric and, instead see him for who he was.

In a cryptic climax, Sudi accused Gachagua of planning something dangerous during the opposition protests of Raila Odinga supporters. Something so diabolical that it could have plunged the country into chaos.

"Lastly, you know what you wanted to do during the opposition protests.

"If we were not clever and stopped you we would not have a country right now.

"You know what you were pushing for in Serena. Please stay at home.

"That's where you are supposed to be because you are a very dangerous man," he noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST