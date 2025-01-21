Luhya MP urges RUTO to dump Mt Kenya region and work with Western Kenya.

Tuesday, January 21,
2025 - An outspoken Luhya community Member of Parliament has asked
President William Ruto to isolate the Mt Kenya region for rebelling against his
administration.
Speaking on Monday, Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama urged the
president to shift his focus to the Western Kenya region, citing the growing
rebellion in the Mt. Kenya region led by former Deputy President Rigathi
Gachagua.
The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmaker stated that
Ruto is assured of a second term in 2027 with the support of the Western Kenya
region.
Wanyama asserted that the recent merger of Musalia
Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) with Ruto’s UDA aims to teach the
larger Mt. Kenya region a lesson about what he calls ongoing entitlement.
"The mountain has slipped, and it will continue to slip
forever, and we are here with a mountain that is strong.
"And I pray to my elders who are before us, that what
Musalia Mudavadi has done will be the downfall of these people.
"If we all unite in one place, I tell you we will
isolate them and it will be us against them, and I have no fear in saying this
because enough is enough." Wanyama stated in front of the president.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments