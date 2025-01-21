Luhya MP urges RUTO to dump Mt Kenya region and work with Western Kenya.





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - An outspoken Luhya community Member of Parliament has asked President William Ruto to isolate the Mt Kenya region for rebelling against his administration.

Speaking on Monday, Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama urged the president to shift his focus to the Western Kenya region, citing the growing rebellion in the Mt. Kenya region led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmaker stated that Ruto is assured of a second term in 2027 with the support of the Western Kenya region.

Wanyama asserted that the recent merger of Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) with Ruto’s UDA aims to teach the larger Mt. Kenya region a lesson about what he calls ongoing entitlement.

"The mountain has slipped, and it will continue to slip forever, and we are here with a mountain that is strong.

"And I pray to my elders who are before us, that what Musalia Mudavadi has done will be the downfall of these people.

"If we all unite in one place, I tell you we will isolate them and it will be us against them, and I have no fear in saying this because enough is enough." Wanyama stated in front of the president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.