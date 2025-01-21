Luos will never again be subordinates to Kikuyus – JOHN MBADI shocks Mt. Kenya with his bold declaration





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has once again dropped a bombshell that is causing ripples across the country.

This is after he declared that the people of Nyanza will not play a subordinate role to the Mt Kenya community in the 2027 General Election.

Mbadi stressed that Nyanza, a region that has been a stronghold for the opposition for decades, deserves equal political recognition and influence as the 2027 General Elections approach.

According to Mbadi, the Nyanza region will back President Ruto’s re-election bid in the 2027 elections.

Mbadi reminded the nation of how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s father, the late doyen of opposition politics in Kenya, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, had stood by the founding father of the nation Mzee Jomo Kenyatta in the early years of Kenya’s independence, and how Raila himself had consistently supported leaders from Mt Kenya, notably Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Mwai Kibaki, in their political careers.

According to him, the political debt owed to Raila and the people of Nyanza had not been repaid by their counterparts in Mt Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.