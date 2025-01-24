South Sudan orders internet firms to block social media access

Friday, January 24, 2025 - South Sudan has ordered internet providers to block social media platforms, including Facebook and TikTok, following violent protests sparked by the deaths of its citizens in neighboring Sudan. The directive, issued by the National Communication Authority (NCA), came into effect at midnight on January 22, 2025, and is set to last up to 90 days.
The protests began last week in the capital, Juba, after
reports that clashes in Sudan had killed 29 South Sudanese. The demonstrations
escalated into violence, with looters targeting Sudanese-owned businesses.
Security forces opened fire to disperse crowds and detained hundreds of
individuals involved in the unrest.
In a letter addressed to internet providers, NCA Director
General Napoleon Adok Gai justified the decision, citing the circulation of
violent content on social media. He claimed such content posed a significant
threat to public safety and mental health. "The recent upheaval in Sudan
has exposed the South Sudanese population to unprecedented levels of extreme
violence through social media press," Gai said, adding that videos of the
attacks shared online violated local laws.
Major telecommunications companies, including MTN South
Sudan, Zain, and Digitel, confirmed the suspension of social media platforms.
MTN South Sudan stated that customers would be unable to access Facebook,
TikTok, and related messaging applications during the suspension period.
Similar statements were issued by the other providers.
The government had already declared a nighttime curfew last
week, with President Salva Kiir calling for restraint. While the situation
appeared to have calmed over the weekend, the curfew remains in place.
South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011,
has faced ongoing economic and political instability. Many South Sudanese had
fled to Sudan, but the civil war that erupted there in 2023 has driven hundreds
of thousands back across the border. According to the United Nations, the
majority of the one million people fleeing Sudan’s conflict into South Sudan
are returnees.
0 Comments