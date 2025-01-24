South Sudan orders internet firms to block social media access







Friday, January 24, 2025 - South Sudan has ordered internet providers to block social media platforms, including Facebook and TikTok, following violent protests sparked by the deaths of its citizens in neighboring Sudan. The directive, issued by the National Communication Authority (NCA), came into effect at midnight on January 22, 2025, and is set to last up to 90 days.

The protests began last week in the capital, Juba, after reports that clashes in Sudan had killed 29 South Sudanese. The demonstrations escalated into violence, with looters targeting Sudanese-owned businesses. Security forces opened fire to disperse crowds and detained hundreds of individuals involved in the unrest.

In a letter addressed to internet providers, NCA Director General Napoleon Adok Gai justified the decision, citing the circulation of violent content on social media. He claimed such content posed a significant threat to public safety and mental health. "The recent upheaval in Sudan has exposed the South Sudanese population to unprecedented levels of extreme violence through social media press," Gai said, adding that videos of the attacks shared online violated local laws.

Major telecommunications companies, including MTN South Sudan, Zain, and Digitel, confirmed the suspension of social media platforms. MTN South Sudan stated that customers would be unable to access Facebook, TikTok, and related messaging applications during the suspension period. Similar statements were issued by the other providers.

The government had already declared a nighttime curfew last week, with President Salva Kiir calling for restraint. While the situation appeared to have calmed over the weekend, the curfew remains in place.

South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011, has faced ongoing economic and political instability. Many South Sudanese had fled to Sudan, but the civil war that erupted there in 2023 has driven hundreds of thousands back across the border. According to the United Nations, the majority of the one million people fleeing Sudan’s conflict into South Sudan are returnees.