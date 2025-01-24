New England star JABRILL PEPPERS pleads guilty to cocaine possession prior to domestic violence trial







Friday, January 24, 2025 - New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers appeared in a Massachusetts courtroom on Thursday and pled guilty to one charge of possessing cocaine.

The 29-year-old, wearing a blue suit and white shirt, admitted to a judge that the powdery substance found in his wallet following his arrest for domestic violence in October was an illegal drug.

Peppers was ordered to remain drug-free and stay out of trouble for the next four months after making his plea.

The football player is still facing three other charges related to the arrest, including counts of strangulation, and assault and battery. Authorities say Peppers assaulted his girlfriend during an early morning argument on October 5.

According to police, the woman told them Peppers shoved her head into a wall and choked her during the incident. Peppers, however, maintains his innocence, with his attorney claiming they have video evidence to support his defence.

The trial, which had been postponed from Wednesday due to an unexpected water main break at the courthouse, is set to begin later on Thursday, with jury selection starting shortly.