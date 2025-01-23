Snitches: Renowned social media personality WAIRIMU KIMANI exposes how Kenyans living in the U.S. are reporting each other for deportation

Friday, January 24, 2025 - It is now emerging that Kenyans living in the United States of America (USA) illegally are reporting each other for deportation after Donald Trump was sworn into office.
Trump told U.S. government agencies to prepare
to "immediately repel, repatriate, and remove" undocumented
immigrants as part of a wider effort to fight what he termed an
"invasion"
According
to renowned social media personality Wairimu Kimani, Kenyans are reporting each
other for deportation in exchange for money.
In
Chicago and other states, U.S. Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE), a
federal law enforcement agency in the Department of Homeland Security, is
offering money to snitches.
Wairimu
cautioned Kenyans living in the U.S. illegally not to tell anyone about the status of their
papers to avoid falling into the trap.
Check out her post.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
