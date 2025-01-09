SIFUNA speaks on a potential coalition between ODM and UDA ahead of the 2027 election.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has insisted that there is no coalition agreement between his party and the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking on Citizen TV, Sifuna stated that party leader Raila Odinga has already addressed the matter.

He insisted that once a party is unpopular, it does not matter how many other parties they pull together because they will still lose elections.

He cited the case of Azimio in 2022, which had a coalition of 26 parties but still lost to the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

“I can speak authoritatively, there is no agreement between ODM and UDA about 2027, and I've said on this show, and I will repeat it if you are unpopular, it doesn't matter how many leaders you bring around you, we will lose the election.

“I am very clear in my mind, because the people are clear in their minds on what a government is supposed to do, and as long as you are not addressing those things, it doesn't matter.

"We lost an election with 26 parties,” Sifuna said.

The Orange party’s SG noted that while ODM and UDA are currently working together, they have clear instructions for their leader that ODM must retain its identity.

Sifuna said the party has also not stopped its quest to govern the country because that would mean closing it down.

“If you want to know the position of the party on matters to do with coalition buildings and what is going to happen, there's only one voice you listen to, because the constitution of the party, which I know from front to end, places that responsibility in the party leader, listen to what Raila Odinga is saying.

“Raila Odinga has left specific and clear instructions to all of us, including some of the people who are speaking there, that first of all, ODM must retain its identity as a political party.

"Number two, that we have not given up the quest to acquire power, otherwise you fold up your party and go.

"Political parties exist for this whole purpose of winning powers or democratic means,” Sifuna said.

