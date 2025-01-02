2 Kikuyu men arrested ferrying ethanol cleverly concealed beneath bags of maize and animal feed along Suam-Kitale road (PHOTOs).





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Police officers from the Endebess Police Station have successfully intercepted a lorry, registration number KDC 477L FRR, and seized a substantial haul of 32 drums of ethanol.

The operation unfolded following a tip-off regarding a lorry suspected of transporting ethanol.

Acting swiftly, the officers set up an ambush along the Suam-Kitale road, successfully stopping the vehicle.

Upon escorting the truck back to the Endebess Police Station, a search revealed that the ethanol was cleverly concealed beneath 25 bags of maize and 20 bags of animal feed.

The driver, James Muriithi Kamau, 37, and his loader, Amos Mugambi, 27, were taken into custody and are undergoing processing before their appearance in court.

Meanwhile, the seized ethanol drums have been secured at the station, pending further action from Kenya Revenue Authority officials.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.