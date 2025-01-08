She is more beautiful than your babe - US-based African man tells haters as he lists achievements and qualities of his American fiancée







Wednesday, January 08, 2025 - A US-based African man, Ifeanyi Eze, has listed the achievements and qualities of his American fiancée.

The PhD student disclosed this in a Facebook post on Monday, January 6, 2025, in response to 'haters' who he claimed have been criticizing him for not marrying a local lady.

"Let me tell you 5 things about Omalicha," he wrote.





1) She’s from Miami, Florida.

2) Omalicha has double degrees, one in biomedical sciences and another in English Language. She graduated excellently in both.

3) She has expertise in childcare behavioral health, dyslexia and learning disabilities management.

4) She reads a lot and has a personal gallery of novels she had consumed.

5) She is more beautiful than your babe. Evidence choke!

In a earlier post, he slammed those questioning him for leaving Nigerian girls to marry a foreigner.

“We can joke about anything, but coming to my post to tell me that I left gals in Nigerian is ridiculous. It’s not a joke, and you know it. I did NOT leave anyone. If anyone claim I left them, they should come out and say it. Stop those comments. It's not funny,” he wrote.

