See how RUTO’s powerful PA FAROUK KIBET is reportedly taking advantage of his poor neighbours in Uasin Gishu - This man is ruthless





Friday, January 3, 2025 - President William Ruto’s long-serving personal assistant, Farouk Kibet, is on the spot for allegedly taking advantage of his neighbours in Uasin Gishu.

Word has it that once Farouk spots a prime land in Uasin Gishu, he buys it by force and ‘displaces’ the owners.

“Ananunua shamba yako by force na anakununulia kwingine kwa msitu. He needs to die a more painful and miserable death than that of Biwott but earlier, I just hope he won’t live long like the way Biwott did,’’ an X user tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.