Fireworks as blogger AOKO OTIENO alleges bitter fallout between Nairobi Governor JOHNSON SAKAJA and his Deputy over shared girlfriend JOY KAGIRI (PHOTOs).





Friday, January 3, 2025 - Controversial blogger Aoko Otieno has stirred a storm on X(formerly Twitter) after alleging a bitter fallout between Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and his Deputy, Njoroge Muchiri, over their shared girlfriend Joy Kagiri.

Muchiri, a former ABSA Bank Executive, according to Aoko Otieno’s claim, dumped his wife for Kagiri, a much younger woman.

The move raised eyebrows since Kagiri is rumoured to be closer in age to Muchiri’s son

While his personal decision was already controversial, it’s now become a city gossip after allegations surfaced of Kagiri’s involvement with Sakaja.

Muchiri has allegedly sworn to retaliate against Sakaja, accusing him of disrespecting both their professional relationship and his personal life.

The dispute between the two has cast a shadow over their leadership at a time when Nairobi residents need stability not drama.

