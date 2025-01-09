See how MOSES KURIA singled-handedly saved Kenya’s economy from total collapse – No wonder RUTO loves him.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 – President William Ruto’s senior economic advisor, Moses Kuria, has boasted about how he single-handedly saved the President from running the country to the ground.

Speaking during an interview, Kuria revealed that Ruto consumed most of his ideas in building Kenya’s economy despite his job being a 'thankless' one.

He noted that the advisory committee had done well to turn around Kenya's economy from the brink of defaulting on its loans.

“Most of my advice has been taken on board because if you look at the fundamentals of what we have done, two things happened for this country: one, we did not default.

"Other economies of our standing would have defaulted, especially on external debt,” Kuria stated.

“There were fears that we would default on external debt and our domestic debt, but we did not default.”

Kuria, referring to the fact that Kenya did not default on any of its loans in 2024 despite fears to the contrary, stated that he received no praise from Kenyans despite his policies saving the economy.

The second achievement Kuria believes he deserves praise for is the macroeconomic stabilization policies he implemented, which resulted in outcomes such as low inflation, a stronger currency against the dollar, and reduced budget deficits.

He likened the state of the Kenyan economy when the Kenya Kwanza government took over to that of a patient needing stabilization and receiving help from a doctor.

Nevertheless, he confirmed that even though he believed the economy had been stabilized, the common mwananchi had no idea that the Kenyan government was about to default on all its loans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.