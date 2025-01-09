KINDIKI says SHA has challenges because Kenyans rejected Finance Bill 2024 - Vows to introduce new taxes.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has admitted that the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHA) faces challenges due to insufficient funds.

Speaking at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi on Wednesday, Professor Kindiki stated that the challenges will be addressed in the supplementary budget, which will provide additional funding to the scheme.

The DP noted that the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 created a huge budget hole and financial shortfall that have since affected most government projects, especially SHA.

"We still have one or two administrative procedural hiccups and we are consistently resolving them to make sure that Taifa Care delivers universal health coverage (UHC). We are working hard to make sure that this programme succeeds.

“We are looking at ways of financing the scheme, for example through the Supplementary Budget, we can adjust a little bid of resources. Even with the shortfall, we will go out of the way to continuously finance primary health care," Kindiki said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.