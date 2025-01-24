See the billions that RUTO allegedly tried to bribe Djibouti’s AUC candidate MOHAMOUD YOUSSOUF to withdraw and pave the way for RAILA ODINGA





Friday, January 24, 2025 - Controversial lawyer and barrister Miguna Miguna has revealed the amount of money the Kenyan government offered Djibouti’s candidate, Mohamoud Youssouf, to withdraw from the African Union Chairperson (AUC) race.

The Kenyan government has fronted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a candidate to succeed Moussa Faki, but he is facing stiff resistance from Mohamoud Youssouf, who is currently Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister.

According to Miguna, the Kenyan government, under the leadership of President William Ruto, offered Mohamoud Sh6 billion to withdraw from the race and pave the way for Raila Odinga.

“Tyrant @WilliamsRutooffered Ksh. 6,000,000,000 ($2,243,053) BRIBE from public coffers to Mohamoud Ali Youssouf to cede ground for conman @RailaOdinga, but Youssouf refused.

"Why would one use Ksh. 6 billion to get a job that pays Ksh. 24 million per year?

"Because the motivation is nefarious. Conman @RailaOdingais Ruto’s tool to politically dismember and conquer the Luo Nation,’” Miguna wrote on X

The Kenyan DAILY POST.