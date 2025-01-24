EKURU AUKOT blasts CS JB MUTURI for using his son’s abduction to seek cheap publicity and popularity – Look!





Friday, January 24, 2025 - Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot has criticized embattled Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi for pulling a cheap public stunt to gain sympathy.

This is after Muturi accused the government of President William Ruto of abducting Kenyans, including his son Leslie, for being opposed to its policies.

However, according to Aukot, Muturi’s statements about his son Leslie’s abduction are an attempt to gain public sympathy and political visibility.

In a statement, Aukot compared Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s political trajectory to Muturi’s, implying that Muturi might be pursuing a similar path by generating public attention through controversial statements.

“I think Muturi, in my view, wants to follow in Gachagua’s footsteps; he’s looking for some popularity,” Aukot said.

The former presidential aspirant suggested that Muturi’s actions were motivated by a desire to get fired for future political gain.

“We’re not new in Kenya. We hear that he (Muturi) is interested in the next governorship of Embu and wants to get fired so that he can go the Gachagua way,” Aukot claimed.

In the ongoing standoff between CS Muturi and Ruto, which caused Muturi to miss a Cabinet meeting, Aukot called it a diversionary tactic that distracts from the pressing issues affecting Kenyans.

“This so-called face-off seems cosmetic to me; it’s a diversionary tactic from the real issues that impact Kenyans,” Aukot stated.

