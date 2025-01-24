ODM MP downplays RUTO’S political overtures in Western Kenya - He is walking with political rejects and dinosaurs.





Friday, January 24, 2025 - A prominent Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has poured cold water on President William Ruto’s political rallies in Western Kenya, terming them as a waste of time.

In a statement on Thursday, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi suggested that the president has not initiated any meaningful development project in the region.

"I have keenly followed President Ruto's Tour of Western. The only new development I have seen in his five-day road trip is the visit and launch of Mzee Atwoli home.

"Dear Ruto, Western, we have suffered from historical injustices because of convoluted politics from our elder brothers," Amisi said.

The Saboti lawmaker said youthful leaders would soon shape Western Kenya's politics, adding that the head of state's tour was being spearheaded by political rejects.

According to Amisi, the booing and heckling witnessed during some of Ruto's stopover meetings clearly showed that the ground was against the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader.

"Ruto has been walking with political rejects and dinosaurs, although his Western tours are booed and jeered.

"The young blood is coming to shape the Western region to your surprise. They will not believe it! Kenya needs a renaissance!" Amisi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.