RUTO is using NIS to oust CJ MARTHA KOOME and disband Supreme Court – GACHAGUA says.





Monday, January 27, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged a plan by President William Ruto to kick out Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Addressing congregants at Meru PCEA Church on Sunday, Gachagua claimed there was an elaborate plan by the Head of State to oust Koome from office.

According to Gachagua, the recent withdrawal of Koome's security was meant to intimidate her and force her to resign.

The former Mathira lawmaker suggested that a budget had already been allocated through the National Intelligence Service (NIS) for a scheme to oust Chief Justice Koome and install a more friendly replacement ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“We have seen a scheme to remove Chief Justice Martha Koome from office. There is even a bigger scheme to dismantle the Supreme Court ahead of the 2027 elections.

"A budget has been set aside through the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and all those petitions you are seeing against Martha Koome, and judges of the Supreme Court are the machinations of the state,” Gachagua stated.

The former DP urged the embattled CJ to stay put, arguing that she was doing a great job despite criticism from some Kenyans.

“I want to ask my sister, Lady Justice Martha Koome, don’t be intimidated. Stay put.

"You are doing a good job. Continue making sure this is a country of rule of law and constitutionalism,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.