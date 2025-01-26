Finally, President RUTO appoints 9 members to select IEBC commissioners.

Monday, January 27, 2025 - President William Ruto has appointed nine members who will select the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.
The newly appointed members of the election panel are
set to be sworn in at 9 am Monday at the Supreme Court buildings.
The
ceremony will be presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome.
According
to a gazette notice dated Monday, January 27, the members include Kiome Lindah
Gakii, Oloo Adams, James Evans Misati, Nicodemus Kipchirchir Bore, Koki Muli
Grignon, Carolene Kituku, Tanui Andrew Kipkoech, Nelson Makanda and Fatuma
Saman.
The panel will be responsible for the recruitment of
nominees for appointment as the chairperson and members of the Independent
Electoral and Boundaries Commission.
