Finally, President RUTO appoints 9 members to select IEBC commissioners.





Monday, January 27, 2025 - President William Ruto has appointed nine members who will select the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.

The newly appointed members of the election panel are set to be sworn in at 9 am Monday at the Supreme Court buildings.

The ceremony will be presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

According to a gazette notice dated Monday, January 27, the members include Kiome Lindah Gakii, Oloo Adams, James Evans Misati, Nicodemus Kipchirchir Bore, Koki Muli Grignon, Carolene Kituku, Tanui Andrew Kipkoech, Nelson Makanda and Fatuma Saman.

The panel will be responsible for the recruitment of nominees for appointment as the chairperson and members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.