RUTO is the abductor-in-chief and must resign immediately or else…UDA Senator JOHN METHU declares





Friday, January 17, 2025 - Nyandarua Senator John Methu has called for the immediate resignation of President William Ruto, accusing him of failing the leadership and integrity test.

In a statement, Methu expressed concern over recent revelations made by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi regarding the abduction of his son, Leslie Muturi.

The senator alleged that Muturi’s disclosure that the Ministry of Interior was unaware of his son's whereabouts pointed to the existence of an abduction squad operating outside the framework of the constitution with full knowledge of the president.

He wondered what would become of abductees whose kin are unknown after Muturi claimed that his son was released after the intervention of the president.

"From confirmed information, Leslie Muturi was only released because the father and the then sitting Attorney General of the Republic of Kenya spoke directly to the president.

"The sad question that then begs answer is what becomes of the abductees whose kith and kin are unknown to even their assistant chiefs?" Methu posed.

"What becomes of the innocent Kenyans and in particular the GenZs who are out to condemn the plain impunity, public demonstration of opulence and excesses of this rogue administration?" he added.

The lawmaker alleged that the head of state has lost moral authority and character and thus should step down immediately.

"President Ruto has lost the moral authority and character, has shaken our very Christian foundations, has lost the presidential stature and allure and has also failed the leadership and integrity test for his continuous breach of our constitution and must therefore immediately resign from office," Methu stated.

