GACHAGUA is misleading you; don’t follow him – WAIGURU now warns Mt. Kenya as she urges them to trust RUTO





Friday, January 17, 2025 - Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has warned Mt. Kenya not to follow former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to a ditch because that is where he is headed.

This is after Gachagua vowed to give the region the direction ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the opening of Kiandai Dispensary in Kiini Ward, Waiguru urged the people of Mt. Kenya to open their eyes and reject efforts by people like Gachagua to sway them away from President William Ruto’s government.

According to her, the residents of Kirinyaga would remain loyal to the Kenya Kwanza government.

She accused some politicians of using deceptive tactics for selfish reasons to misguide the region’s residents.

"Kirinyaga will not go to the opposition because some people are bitter.”

“We have nothing to do with what happened, and because it happened, we will not throw the baby out with the bathwater.”

“It is not possible that all leaders are against one person unless he is the problem.”

“Let us be wise; we want our community to be respected everywhere," she said.

Waiguru reminded leaders that holding public office is a matter of trust, and no one should hold the country hostage due to personal political losses.

"We will not bring down our house because its roof is leaking.”

“We are wise, and we will remain in there and repair it.”

“We are not leaving the government for the opposition.”

“Mt. Kenya voted for this government to the last man, and we must support it to benefit from development projects," she added.

In the recent past, the Mt Kenya region has been hostile to Ruto and his government since the impeachment of Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.