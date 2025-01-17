Don’t dare do it or else…BABU OWINO loses it as he ‘threatens’ RAILA ODINGA ahead of the 2027 battle





Friday, January 17, 2025 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino doesn’t respect his elders anymore.

This is after he threatened former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for endorsing Johnson Sakaja for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat in 2027.

Addressing the press yesterday, Babu Owino claimed that his efforts were not appreciated despite his loyalty to Raila.

While questioning Odinga’s decision, Babu revealed that Governor Sakaja had never supported Raila’s political career since 2007 when Odinga vied for the presidency up to 2022.

According to him, Sakaja’s current support for Odinga’s ambition for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson seat was just a political gimmick.

“He has never wanted Raila Odinga, he wanted Kibaki, he wanted Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017, and wanted William Ruto in 2022, this is a person who is not coming with clean hands,” Babu Owino said.

“This is a person who does not love Raila, he has never sacrificed anything for him, even going to Ethiopia is just a gimmick, so Raila should know better,” he added.

Expressing his frustrations over Raila's current close ties with Sakaja, Babu advised Odinga to reconsider his decision and support him instead.

The lawmaker went ahead to take a swipe at Sakaja over his current style of leadership, claiming that the latter had failed to deliver on his mandate as the Nairobi Governor.

It is not the first time the lawmaker has expressed his frustrations over the lack of support from the former Prime Minister and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

In December last year, Babu said he was ready to quit the opposition party over what he termed as constant criticism and threats from senior party members.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.