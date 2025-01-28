Rapper 50 CENT sued for assault by photographer who accused him of hitting him with his SUV







Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - 50 Cent is facing a lawsuit alleging he directed his entourage to strike a photographer with an SUV door, causing the man to fall off his electric scooter and sustain injuries.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, is being brought by Guadalupe De Los Santos, represented by attorney Gloria Allred.

According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred on September 11, following 50 Cent's book signing at The Grove in Los Angeles. De Los Santos claims he was riding his scooter and filming when 50 Cent's SUV pulled up at a red light. The vehicle's front passenger door allegedly swung open "suddenly and forcefully," striking him on his left side and knocking him to the ground.

De Los Santos asserts there was no reason for the door to open except to hit him and alleges that 50 Cent ordered someone inside the SUV to carry out the act. He claims the incident left him with bodily injuries, an inoperable scooter, mounting medical bills, and loss of earnings due to missed work.

In response, 50 Cent's attorney issued a statement to TMZ, saying, "Mr. Jackson has neither been served with nor seen a filed copy of a lawsuit filed by Ms. Allred’s firm. However, if and when such a frivolous claim is filed and served, rest assured that Mr Jackson’s legal team will swiftly move to dismiss the matter and seek the maximum costs, fees, sanctions, and other remedies that are available under law."

The attorney also emphasized that 50 Cent is not alleged to have been the driver or the person who opened the door, adding, "Based upon the leaked reports presumably by Ms Allred, Mr Jackson is not alleged to be the driver of the vehicle or even the individual who the Plaintiff paparazzi alleges opened the door as he charged a vehicle as it drove away from the bookstore."

TMZ clarified that the lawsuit was not leaked but filed publicly.

50 Cent addressed the lawsuit on social media, posting a photo of himself with Gloria Allred and writing, “The moment I realized I don't like lawyers, Gloria you should know better, chase a different ambulance.” The case has yet to proceed, and no court date has been set for the matter.