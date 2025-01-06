Popular cartoonist KIBET BULL’s message to President RUTO after his abductors released him.





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Popular silhouette cartoonist Gideon Kibet, also known as Kibet Bull, has called on the government to respect freedom of speech or uphold the rule of law when addressing criticism.

Kibet, renowned for his viral caricatured silhouettes of President William Ruto, was released by his abductors on January 6 after being kidnapped in Nairobi on December 24, 2024.

Narrating his ordeal on Monday evening, Kibet said that he was dropped off at Luanda in Vihiga County in the wee hours of Monday morning and opted to seek a temporary aboard as he planned for his journey back home.

"At around 3 or 4 am I found myself about 5 kilometers from Luanda and I found a place to stay for my safety," he told NTV.

Kibet said he plans to tone down his social media activity as he recovers from his 13-day abduction.

However, remaining cagey about what he was subjected to, he urged the government to desist from using abductions to tame those criticizing the state and uphold the law.

"Abduction is real, all I can urge the government to do is to allow freedom of speech or they use the rule of law to prosecute someone," he added.

