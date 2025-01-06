Governor NATEMBEYA accuses MUDAVADI and WETANGULA of plotting his impeachment like GACHAGUA.







Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya has claimed that Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders are plotting his impeachment.

Speaking in Endebess during the burial of former Cabinet Minister Nathan Munoko, Natembeya alleged that senior Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders are planning to bribe MCAs to impeach him, just as they did with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Natembeya said he is not scared of the impeachment plot.

"I hear some people are planning to impeach me. It is fine. Let them go ahead," he said.

He insisted that the law should be followed and not flawed to suit the interest of individuals.

He accused some leaders of intolerance and putting barriers in political competition to maintain the status quo.

"This culture of intolerance among the political class has to stop. Some people have put barriers in the political space to selfishly continue eating when they have failed to execute their responsibilities," said Natembeya.

The governor argued that certain regions have been discriminated against in the allocation of national resources.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.