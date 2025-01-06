Pope FRANCIS calls out nuns with 'vinegar faces,' tells sisters to be more friendly and avoid gossip







Monday, January 6, 2025 - Pope Francis has urged a group of nuns with “vinegar faces” to steer clear of gossiping and not to speak with “the Devil” in an off-the-cuff rant.

The pope, 88, spoke to a group of Dominican nuns from the Union of St Catherine of Siena of the Missionaries to 'distance' themselves from tales. He warned them that their faces weren’t helping bring people to the church and to adopt “a lifestyle that is friendly and loving towards everyone.”

“Many times in my life, I have encountered nuns with a vinegar face, and this is not friendly,” the pope said, per local media. “This is not something that helps to attract people.”

He then advised them to avoid the rumour mill.

“Please, distance yourself from gossip,” he asked.

“Gossip kills, gossip poisons. Please, no gossiping among you, none. And to ask this of a woman is heroic but, come on, let’s move forward and no gossip.”

Pope Francis then urged the nuns to spread the lord’s word and speak with everyone but to have “no dialogue with the Devil.”

“Please, speak with everyone except the Devil,” he added.

“The Devil enters the community, he sees the jealousies, all those things that belong to all humans, not just women, everyone, that’s where the Devil goes. No dialogue with the Devil, understood? We don’t speak with the Devil,” His Holiness went on.

He thanked the nuns for their work at the school and urged them to be “heralds of affability, a gift of the Spirit, and joy, living every encounter with radiant gratitude for the other in their sacred uniqueness.”