Ukraine’s military intercepts 50 Russian drones, attacks big oil refinery (VIDEO)







Monday, January 27, 2025 - The Ukrainian military has said it thwarted 50 of 72 drones launched by Russia overnight and attacked one of Russia’s largest oil refineries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had used at least 1,250 aerial bombs, over 750 attack drones and more than 20 missiles to attack Ukraine over the past week.

“Only determination can stop such terrorists. We are constantly working with our partners to strengthen our defence capabilities and to reduce Russia’s ability to terrorize Ukraine. Long-range capabilities are crucial.

“Sanctions are essential. Lowering the price of oil is important. The key is to act in unity and protect lives with resolve,” Zelenskiy said.

Also, Kyiv’s general staff on Sunday said its forces attacked Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery last night and explosions and fire were reported in the target area.

“The Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the four largest refineries in the Russian Federation,” it said on Telegram.

Ukrainian Military and civilian authorities did not immediately report casualties or damages.

Responding, Russia’s Defence Ministry stated that its air defence systems destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones over Russia and two sea drones in the Black Sea.

It added that eight drones were downed over the Ryazan region, six drones were destroyed in the Kursk region and one drone was hit over the Belgorod region overnight.

Ryazan Governor, Pavel Malkov said on Sunday that there were no casualties in the latest drone attacks but authorities were still estimating the damage.

The Ukrainian good drones struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia for the second time in the last 48 hours.



The Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the largest in Russia, with a processing capacity of 17 million tons of oil per year. pic.twitter.com/vXqQQWu4Pi — NoHoldsBarred (@AussieSteve64) January 26, 2025