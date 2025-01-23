A female police officer hops onto a motorbike and flees for her dear life after Mathare residents almost lynched her - See what happened (VIDEO).





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Chaos erupted in Mathare slums after police officers tried to retrieve the body of a middle-aged man who was stabbed to death by thugs while taking his son to school on Monday morning.

The angry residents chased away the cops, forcing one of the cops to hop onto a motorbike and flee for her dear life.

The residents have been keeping the body to protest against the rising insecurity in the informal settlement.

They also accuse police of colluding with thugs, some of whom are well-known in the area.

Watch video.

A female police officer hops onto a motorbike and flees for her dear life after Mathare residents almost lynched her pic.twitter.com/sh2lzWb3iR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 23, 2025

