Plus-size rapper sues ride-hailing company after driver said she couldn’t fit in his car (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - A plus-sized rapper who describes herself as a BBW, “big beautiful woman”, is suing Lyft after one of the company’s drivers allegedly told her she was too large to ride in his car.

Dank Demoss claims the incident occured earlier this month in Detroit when the Lyft driver arrived in his Mercedes-Benz sedan and immediately locked his doors.

“I can fit in this car,” the rapper, who also goes by Dajua Blanding, could be heard saying in a video she posted on social media on Jan. 19.





“Believe me, you can’t,” the driver shot back — adding later there was no room in the back and that his tires wouldn’t be able to handle the weight.

The driver, who identified himself as Ibrahim in the now-viral clip, was filmed apologizing to Demoss, but maintaining that he was canceling the ride and telling her she should order an XL vehicle.





“I’ve been in this situation before,” the driver said, before Demoss responded, “So every big person, you turn down because they can’t fit in your car?”

Demoss, who said last year that she weighed 554 pounds, slapped Lyft with the lawsuit this week.





“I’ve been in cars smaller than that,” she told FOX2 after the suit was filed. “I just want them to know that it hurt my feelings.”

Meanwhile, her video of the exchange had racked up more than 340,000 views on TikTok as of Tuesday, Jan. 28.

See video below.