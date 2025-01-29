Italy's PM GIORGIA MELONI placed under investigation for 'aiding and abetting a crime and embezzlement'







Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni is being investigated over the release of a Libyan police officer wanted by the International Criminal Court.

Osama Elmasry Njeem, also known as Osama Almasri Njeem, was released last week after being detained a few days earlier under an arrest warrant issued by the ICC for alleged crimes against humanity.

The ICC demanded an explanation, saying it had not been consulted over the decision.

In a video message on social media, Meloni announced that she is suspected of aiding and abetting a crime and embezzlement in connection to the case of Osama Elmasry Njeem, also known as Osama Almasri Njeem.





She is under no obligation to resign, and being placed under investigation in Italy does not imply guilt, nor that formal charges will necessarily follow.

'I cannot be blackmailed, I cannot be intimidated, it is possible that for this reason I am disliked by those who do not want Italy to change and become better but also and above all for this reason I intend to continue on my path in defense of Italians especially when the security of the nation is at stake. With my head held high and without fear', she said in the clip.

Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, and the cabinet undersecretary for intelligence matters, Alfredo Mantovano have also been placed under investigation, she said.

It comes after the Italian leader on Saturday addressed growing criticism of the repatriation of the Libyan warlord.

Meloni had said her government would ask the ICC to clarify why it took months to issue the arrest warrant for al-Masri, also known as Ossama al-Masri, and why it was issued only after he travelled through at least three European countries.

'Al-Masri was released by an order of Rome's Court of Appeal ... It was not a government choice,' Meloni told journalists during a trip to Saudi Arabia.