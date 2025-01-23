PHOTOS of the 19-year-old lady who was murdered by her husband in Huruma Estate, Nairobi, and her body dismembered - She was very beautiful.





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Photos of the 19-year-old lady who was brutally murdered by her husband in Nairobi’s Huruma Estate, Nairobi have emerged, even as detectives continue with investigations to unravel the cause of the macabre murder that has shocked the nation.

The deceased lady identified as Joy Fridah Munani was killed by her husband John Kiama Wambua at their rented house after a domestic dispute.

Wambua was arrested on Monday, January 20 at around 5 am carrying body parts in a backpack by patrol cops.

Wambua led police to his house where additional body parts were found under the bed.

Court documents allege that the suspect admitted to killing his wife following an argument after finding her with another man.

He reportedly confessed to dismembering the body in an attempt to dispose of it.

The suspect appeared unperturbed as police collected his wife’s remains

1) Below are photos of his deceased wife, who leaves behind a little baby.









2)This is her killer husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.