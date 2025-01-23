Popular socialite embarks on a journey of self-discovery, finds God, and dismisses wealthy men after turning 35.







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Kefilwe Mabote, a popular South African influencer and socialite, has made a public statement about entering a new journey of self-discovery and spirituality.

She shared that she has found God and is embracing this transformation in her life.

As part of this change, the 35-year-old socialite revealed that she has started burning her Versace clothing, symbolizing her move away from materialism.

In addition to her personal spiritual journey, Mabote has also issued a stern warning to wealthy men with no souls, telling them to stop sending into her DMs.

This seems to be her way of setting clear boundaries and prioritizing her newfound path over the superficial aspects of her past life.

Mabote's statements and actions reflect a significant shift in her lifestyle and values, signaling a deeper focus on personal growth and spiritual fulfillment.





































