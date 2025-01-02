PHOTOs and video from PEFA Church in Nyahururu where police lobbed tear gas canisters on New Year Kesha.


Thursday, January 2, 2025 - Several worshippers were injured and church properties vandalized during a night Kesha at PEFA Church Miharati in Nyahururu to usher in the New Year.

Commotion erupted after police officers who were on patrol lobbed tear gas canisters to disperse a section of youths who had gathered outside the church to usher in the New Year.

The rowdy youths pelted the police officers with stones, leading to chaos.

The heavy smoke interrupted the service as worshipers scampered for safety.

 During the incident, the church electronics & hundreds of chairs were damaged and worshippers injured while running for safety.

See photos and video.




