PETE HEGSETH confirmed as TRUMP's defense secretary even after 50 Democrat senators voted against him over S3XUAL assault allegations







Saturday, January 25, 2025 - Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News personality and right-wing commentator, has been confirmed as the Secretary of Defense for US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Hegseth prevailed in a deeply divided senate vote, with 50 Republicans voting in favour and 50 Democrats opposing his confirmation.

His success had to come via a tie-breaking vote by Vice President JD Vance.

Hegseth’s nomination by Trump was marred by controversy, including allegations of sexual assault and workplace misconduct.

He also faced criticism for his views on women in combat roles and his support for purging generals from the military.

Hegseth received widespread support from Republican senators, with only three – Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski – opposing his nomination.

During his confirmation hearing, Hegseth refused to answer questions about his conduct, dismissing allegations of sexual misconduct and public drunkenness as “anonymous smears.”

He also evaded questions about his willingness to refuse unconstitutional orders and revealed he was against diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in the military.