Deported migrants return to Mexico, urge others to avoid attempting to enter the United States (VIDEO)







Saturday, January 25, 2025 - Mexican migrants deported from the US have arrived safely in Mexico.

This new footage follows the release of images by the Trump administration showing migrants lined up to board deportation flights.

In just 33 hours, from midnight on January 21 to 9 a.m. on January 22, ICE and Removal Operations apprehended nearly 500 individuals with criminal backgrounds, as reported by Fox News Digital.

"President Trump is delivering a strong, unequivocal message to the world: anyone who unlawfully enters the United States will face serious consequences," said Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

In the video shared by the NY Post, the deported migrants can be seen leaving the airport with law enforcement agents seen around following arrival back in Mexico. One of the deported migrants also urged others to avoid attempting to enter the United States illegally.

Watch the video below